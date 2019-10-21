Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,472 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total transaction of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $4,718,304. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $84.11 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

