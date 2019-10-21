Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 1,446 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 37,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 116,343 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

