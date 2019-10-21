Stephens Analysts Give Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) a $16.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at $133,388.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 3.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.