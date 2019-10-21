Stephens Analysts Give Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) a $40.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

GBCI stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.50. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

