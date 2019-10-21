State Street (NYSE:STT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

State Street stock opened at $63.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. State Street has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,963.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $547,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

