State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PENN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.72. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

