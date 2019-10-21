State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,402 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Chico’s FAS worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 215,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $41,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 533.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 154,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.38 on Monday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $409.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

