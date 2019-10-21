State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $334,000 Position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,296 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Laredo Petroleum worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 270,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,693 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 633,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 255,440 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,145,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 378,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $4.50 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

NYSE LPI opened at $2.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

