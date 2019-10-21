State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $324,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $397.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.63. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $316.00 and a 52-week high of $403.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.72.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total value of $847,071.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

