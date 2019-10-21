State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,363 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Adient were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $22.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

