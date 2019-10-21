State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 10,228 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Tredegar worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 10.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tredegar by 68.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tredegar by 193.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 115,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tredegar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tredegar in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tredegar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $654.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.99. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.25 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

