State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 7,008 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 121.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Chuy’s worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHUY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 232,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 36,420 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 48.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

