State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,757 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Penn Virginia worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PVAC. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $77.16.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

