Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Stars Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Stars Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Stars Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Desjardins downgraded Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stars Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 187,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

