St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 487,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,895. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $109.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $92,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

