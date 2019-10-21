SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:SSNC remained flat at $$50.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 117,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,075. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,592,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

