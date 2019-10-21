Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE SRLP opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.49. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprague Resources will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 82,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

