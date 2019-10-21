Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $79.43

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.30, but opened at $79.43. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $75.59, with a volume of 2,379,600 shares traded.
SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21.
In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
