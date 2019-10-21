SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $520,654.00 and approximately $7,472.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00838398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00176488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005634 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00086509 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002247 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003794 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,211,962,623 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

