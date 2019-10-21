Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.