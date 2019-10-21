Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.37. The company had a trading volume of 253,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $67.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

