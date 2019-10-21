Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $92.68. 2,124,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

