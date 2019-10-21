Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. VF Corp has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

