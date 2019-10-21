SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 303.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 118.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $42.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.