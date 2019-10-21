SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of MDYV stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $51.49. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,029. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.2501 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

