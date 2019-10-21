SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,549 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $46,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.