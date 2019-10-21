SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Holdings Decreased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of TFI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.55. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

