SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,484.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $105.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8733 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

