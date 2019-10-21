SPC Financial Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.24.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $238.58 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.02 and its 200-day moving average is $211.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

