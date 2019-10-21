Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.71. Spark Networks shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1,714 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on Spark Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spark Networks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of Spark Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

