SpaceChain (SPC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,778.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $169,778.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg and Upbit. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000127 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittrex, EXX, Coinnest and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

