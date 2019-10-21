SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Given $43.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.67 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SP Plus an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ SP opened at $38.43 on Friday. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $38.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $877.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $46,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

