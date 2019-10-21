Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.
NYSE LUV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. 2,101,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Story: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.