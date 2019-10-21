Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.58. 2,101,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,060 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 231,742 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 66,439 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

