Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $331.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.71. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 102.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.