Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 583 ($7.62) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOPH. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sophos Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target (up from GBX 450 ($5.88)) on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sophos Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 453.29 ($5.92).

Shares of Sophos Group stock opened at GBX 563.80 ($7.37) on Friday. Sophos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 587.23 ($7.67). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 418.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

