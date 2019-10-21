Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have commented on SLDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

SLDB traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.15. 287,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $564.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 70.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

