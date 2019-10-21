SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,250 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.20. 13,038,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,689. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

