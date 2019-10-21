SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

