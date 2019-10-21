SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. 34,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

