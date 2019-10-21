SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.31 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 247,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,705. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $340.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

