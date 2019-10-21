Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Sohu.com Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.38 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SOHU shares. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.