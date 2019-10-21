Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Snap from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.48.

SNAP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Snap has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,528,390 shares in the company, valued at $21,030,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 22,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $379,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,178,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,039,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075,045 shares of company stock valued at $86,802,372 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $63,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Snap by 837.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at $36,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

