SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of SJM from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. SJM has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

