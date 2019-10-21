Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 891 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. 2,342,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,407,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

