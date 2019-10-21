Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $138.17. 277,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,805.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

