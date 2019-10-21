Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IEF opened at $111.95 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.75 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

