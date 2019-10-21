Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $48.99 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.