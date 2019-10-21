Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,101 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GAP by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,828,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $392,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GAP by 691.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,068,000 after acquiring an additional 927,119 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in GAP by 43.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,053,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after acquiring an additional 923,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,517,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $135,098,000 after acquiring an additional 922,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in GAP by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 654,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 418,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.15.

NYSE GPS opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

