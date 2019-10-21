Signaturefd LLC Purchases 15,526 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Encana by 13.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 20,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 12.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECA shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. Encana Corp has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Encana had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

