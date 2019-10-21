Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,101,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,408,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 45.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco de Chile by 43.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCH opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.